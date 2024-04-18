Manchester United have been linked with a move for Antonio Conte.

The Italian manager is currently without a job and he has been linked with several clubs recently. A report from Fichajes claims that Manchester United are keeping tabs on him as a potential replacement for Erik ten Hag.

The 54-year-old manager has worked in the Premier League before with Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur. It would be quite surprising if he decided to return to the Premier League once again.

The Italian manager might be open to a fresh challenge and working in his homeland might be a more appealing option for him. Clubs like AC Milan, Juventus and Napoli are keen on appointing him as their next manager.

Conte is one of the best managers in European football and he could prove to be a superb acquisition for Manchester United. However, convincing him could be quite difficult for the Premier League club.

The 54-year-old could have his pick of clubs in the summer and he might want to join a team capable of winning trophies straight away. Manchester United are going through a period of rebuild and it remains to be seen whether the Italian is ready for a project. Conte does not have a reputation of staying at the club for too long and Manchester United need someone with a long-term vision.

Conte might not be the right fit for Man United

It will be interesting to see how the situation develops. There is no doubt that Manchester United are of the biggest clubs in the world and Conte is a world class coach. On paper, it seems like the ideal match.

Meanwhile, Ten Hag will hope to hold onto his job beyond this season and it remains to be seen whether he can convince the club hierarchy to persist with him. The Red Devils have had a disappointing season by their standards and they could easily miss out on European football for the next season.