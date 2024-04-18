Manchester United striker Mason Greenwood is all set to leave the club permanently at the end of the season.

The 22-year-old striker is currently on at Spanish club Getafe and he has eight goals and five assists in all competitions this season.

According to a report from Gazzetta, Juventus are keen on signing the 22-year-old attacker and they could look to open talks with Manchester United soon. Meanwhile, Manchester United are keen on signing the Juventus defender Gleison Bremer.

The report states that the discussions between the clubs could involve the two players and it will be interesting to see if they can work out a deal that benefits them both.

Manchester United need to improve their defensive options and signing the Brazilian defender could prove to be a wise decision. The 27-year-old has established himself as one of the finest defenders in the Italian league and he has the ability to succeed in English football as well.

Jonny Evans will move on as a free agent in the summer and players like Harry Maguire have been linked with exits as well.

Man United need Gleison Bremer

Manchester United will have to plug the gaps at their back before the summer transfer window closes and they need to bring in a proven performer. Bremer is at the peak of powers right now and he will look to hit the ground running in the Premier League and prove himself at a big club like Manchester United.

Even though they are going through a rebuild, Manchester United are one of the biggest clubs in the world and the opportunity to play for them can be quite attractive for most players.

The Red Devils will certainly hope that they can sign the Brazilian for a reasonable price this summer and the inclusion of Greenwood in the deal could be ideal for all parties.