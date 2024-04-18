Man United sent scouts to watch Chelsea-linked £15m-rated ace last week

Manchester United have been linked with a move for the Argentine defender Aaron Anselmino.

A report from HITC claims that Manchester United are keen on signing the 18-year-old Boca Juniors defender in the summer and he has a £15 million release clause in his contract.

The Red Devils sent scouts to watch the player in action against Sportivo Trinidense last week.

It will be interesting to see if Manchester United follow up on their interest with an official proposal to sign the defender. The reported release clause seems like a bargain for a player of potential and Anselmino could easily justify the investment in the coming seasons.

The 18-year-old is still quite young and he will only get better with coaching and experience. He could develop into a top-class Premier League defender with the right guidance.

A move to Manchester United will be an exceptional opportunity for him and regular football in England could accelerate his development.

Manchester United have done well to nurture young players over the years and they could help the South American defender fulfil his tremendous potential.

Clubs like Chelsea are keen on the 18-year-old defender as well, and Manchester United should look to move quickly to beat the competition from their rivals. Thiago Silva will be a free agent in the summer and Anselmino could prove to be a quality long-term replacement for the Brazilian.

Anselmino would be a future prospect for Man United

Anselmino has the physical and technical attributes to adapt to English football, and he will be hoping to establish himself as a player for Manchester United if the transfer goes through.

It is no secret that Manchester United need defensive quality in the summer, especially with players like Jonny Evans moving on. Harry Maguire and Raphael Varane have been linked with moves away from the club as well.

Signing a central defender should be one of the top priorities heading into the summer transfer window and it will be interesting to see if Manchester United can get the deal done.