Manchester United are interested in signing the Everton defender Jarrard Branthwaite at the end of the season.

A report from TEAMtalk claims that the 21-year-old defender has attracted the attention of the Red Devils and they are big fans of the player. They are looking to sign the player at the end of the season, but he will cost £70 million.

Jonny Evans will be a free agent this summer and Harry Maguire has been linked with an exit. Manchester United need to invest in a quality central defender.

The asking price could be a problem for Manchester United and they are keeping tabs on other alternatives as well. OGC Nice defender Jean-Clair Todibo is reportedly a target for them as well. The French defender is likely to cost less than the Everton star, and it will be interesting to see if Manchester United decide to switch their attention away from Branthwaite.

The 21-year-old has already established himself as one of the most reliable central defenders in the league and he is likely to improve further with coaching and experience. The Everton star has all the attributes to develop into a top class player with the right guidance.

Branthwaite could fancy Man United move

A move to Manchester United would allow him to compete for trophies, and it will be an exciting step up in his career. Despite their recent struggles, Manchester United remain one of the biggest clubs in the world and the opportunity to join them can be difficult to turn down for most players.

Meanwhile, the £70 million asking price might come across as a premium right now, but the defender has the time and potential to justify the investment in the coming seasons. Other English clubs are thoughts to be keen on the 21-year-old central defender as well, and Manchester United should look to make their move quickly if they want to secure his services.