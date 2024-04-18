Manchester United prepared to sanction new loan deals for Sancho and Greenwood this summer

Manchester United are prepared to sanction fresh loan moves for Jadon Sancho and Mason Greenwood next season according to reports.

Sancho is currently on loan at Borussia Dortmund following a very public fallout with Erik ten Hag, whilst Greenwood joined Spanish side Getafe in the summer.

The situation surrounding the England internationals is somewhat different but it’s apparent they were loaned out to increase or maintain their market value, and neither deal had an option to make the move permanent.

Greenwood and Sancho to be loaned out again next season?

Greenwood left Old Trafford last summer after United announced he wouldn’t play for the club again following a thorough internal investigation.

The Red Devil’s new minority owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe has spoken about Greenwood in recent months and said it wasn’t fair for him to comment on the forward personally, although he will have to make a decision on his future.

The 22-year-old has been in good form for Getafe this season and has mainly featured on the right, scoring six goals and providing five assists.

HITC reports that Getafe are keen to bring Greenwood back, either permanently or on loan and that the forward is settled in Spain, where he would prefer to stay there.

The report adds that other clubs around Europe have shown interest in Greenwood including Inter Milan and Juventus.

Sancho is reportedly happy with life back in Dortmund and has shown little desire to return, even if Ten Hag is replaced as manager.

HITC claims that United would like to sell Sancho, but as is the case with Greenwood only at a reasonable price.

The Red Devils are believed to have accepted that another loan deal is most likely for both players.

Sancho is out of contract in 2026 whilst Greenwood’s deal is set to expire in 2025, but the club reportedly have an option of a further year and intend to use it if he isn’t sold permanently this summer.