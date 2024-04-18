Martin Keown accuses Bukayo Saka and Arsenal of lacking know how after Champions League elimination

Former Arsenal player Martin Keown has criticised Bukayo Saka and his Arsenal team-mates for lacking know how as Bayern Munich knocked them out of the Champions League.

The Gunners lost 1-0 to Bayern in the Allianz Arena and didn’t trouble Thomas Tuchel’s side as they crashed out of the quarter finals 3-2 on aggregate.

After failing to score in the defeat to Aston Villa, Mikel Arteta’s side could only muster eight shots on goal against the Germans, and were particularly disappointing in the second half.

Keown accuses Arsenal of lacking know how

Saka, who had a very quiet evening disappointed Keown, when in the 95th minute he took a quick free kick to Ben White instead of crossing into the box or shooting, before hitting the first man from the resulting corner.

Keown was less than impressed with the Gunners display and made his thoughts clear after the game.

“It was very disappointing, kind of summed up at the end there when Saka for some reason taking a free kick short when there was the opportunity to really test the goalkeeper”, Keown told TNT Sports.

“You just saw that little bit of lack of experience. There needs to be more urgency in the closing exchanges. Saka made that decision in the moment.

‘I admire that as well. But I think he might have been better taking that delivery from the free kick and it might have been a wonder goal.

“You wanted to see the ball going in the box. That urgency wasn’t there and I think that’s a lack of experience, of being in those major games, and knowing what to do in those critical moments.”

Arsenal did have chances with Gabriel Martinelli, Gabriel Jesus, and Martin Odegaard all presented with opportunities which they failed to take.

The first half was cagey but Bayern exploded into life in the second with Leon Goretzka and Raphael Guerrero both striking the post in quick succession.

Kimmich headed home the only goal of the game after 63 minutes to send the Bayern fans into a frenzy and Thomas Tuchel’s side were able to hold on.