Man Utd flop tipped for Aston Villa transfer in 2024

Former Manchester United defender Teden Mengi is making quite a name for himself with some strong performances for Luton Town in the Premier League this season, and that’s leading to some talk of a potential transfer to Aston Villa.

The 21-year-old struggled to make a first-team breakthrough during his time at Man Utd, but he had some decent loan spells away from the club before joining Luton permanently this summer.

Now, former Villa star Stan Collymore has told CaughtOffside he’d like to see Mengi move to Unai Emery’s side in the upcoming summer transfer window.

“I can’t be the only one who’s noticed that he has all of the background, the ambition to leave United at 21 to go it alone,” Collymore said.

“I’ve been really impressed by his performances and I’m sure he’ll be on several “big clubs” radars.

“He’s played for England at every age level so will have had an A+ club and international grounding. Personally, I’d drive him to Villa Park tomorrow if Unai Emery fancies it.”

Mengi will surely be staying in the Premier League if Luton end up getting relegated, so this certainly seems like one to watch for Villa.