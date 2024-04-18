As the summer transfer window gears up for another frenzy, the name on many lips is that of Athletic Club Bilbao star, Alex Berenguer.

The 28-year-old winger has found himself at the centre of speculation, with clubs like Wolverhampton Wanderers, Crystal Palace, and Brentford all vying for his signature, according to a report from Estadio Deportivo.

Berenguer’s impending contract expiration with Athletic Bilbao adds fuel to the fire, making him a coveted asset for numerous clubs seeking to bolster their squads for the upcoming season. While Bilbao have tabled a renewal offer, Berenguer remains undecided, leaving the door open for potential suitors to make their moves.

The Spanish player has featured 162 times for Athletic Club and has registered 27 goals and 19 assists. Berenguer has been somewhat of a dependable utility player having played on both wings, in midfield, and even as a full-back.

Brentford, Crystal Palace and Wolves interested in Alex Berenguer

Despite the lack of concrete offers from interested parties like Wolves, Crystal Palace, and Brentford, Estadio Deportivo suggests that their interest is indeed genuine. The allure of acquiring Berenguer on a free transfer represents a significant opportunity for these clubs, prompting them to closely monitor the situation.

However, amidst the speculation and interest, Berenguer’s emotional connection with Athletic Bilbao cannot be overlooked.

His status as a club hero, underscored by crucial contributions like his goal in their recent cup triumph, may sway his decision-making process. Athletic’s rich history and the special bond it fosters with its players could prove influential in Berenguer’s deliberations.

Only time will tell which path he ultimately chooses, but one thing is certain: the race for Alex Berenguer’s signature is heating up, with Wolves, Crystal Palace, and Brentford positioned as serious contenders in the pursuit of his services.