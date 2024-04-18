Newcastle United are reportedly set to offload their star attacker Miguel Almiron in the upcoming summer transfer window in order to adhere to financial regulations.

Several English clubs are finding themselves compelled to sell players to balance their financial books and avoid potential repercussions.

The Premier League Profit and Sustainability Rules (PSR) govern the maximum allowable financial losses that Premier League clubs can incur over a designated period.

Recently, both Everton and Nottingham Forest have violated the league’s PSR, leading to corresponding punishments for each club, including the infamous point deduction for the Toffees.

To pre-empt a similar scenario, Newcastle are prepared to reluctantly entertain offers for Almiron.

According to TEAMtalk, top clubs have also shown concrete interest in Newcastle stars such as Alexander Isak and Bruno Guimaraes. However, Eddie Howe is hesitant to part ways with these dependable assets.

Amid those discussions, Almiron has been included on Newcastle’s list of potential departures, as reportedly indicated by the English manager.

The Paraguayan international has been a consistent presence for Newcastle in the ongoing campaign, making 41 appearances across all competitions and contributing 5 goals and 3 assists.

Almiron, whose contract at St. James’ Park runs until June 2026, has attracted interest from Saudi Pro League clubs since the winter transfer market.

Al-Shabab even attempted to sign the right-winger in January, but the player opted to remain with the Magpies.

With a current market value of €20 million, Almiron could indeed be a valuable asset for Newcastle, potentially easing the club’s financial burden in adhering to the PSR and averting any sanctions.