The current Premier League season has seen a number of top-class strikers displaying their talents for their respective clubs.

Aside from Erling Haaland, whose name frequently arises in discussions about Europe’s elite, there’s been a closely contested battle between two under-the-radar centre-forwards who are currently among the division’s top scorers.

Ollie Watkins and Alexander Isak are among those vying for the Premier League Golden Boot, showcasing their prowess alongside other contenders.

Isak has been in outstanding form in the current English top-flight season, occupying the fourth spot in the list of top scorers with 17 goals and one assist in 24 appearances. (Transfermarkt)

The Newcastle forward recently scored a brace in Tottenham’s 4-0 defeat at St. James’ Park last weekend.

Likewise, Watkins has been a constant threat in front of goal, tallying 19 goals and providing 10 assists in his 32 Premier League appearances, ranking as the third top scorer in the league.

This prompts discussion about who has been the striker behind Haaland, and former English footballer Robbie Mustoe has shared his verdict on who he believes is the best.

Mustoe full of praise for Alexander Isak

The NBC Sports pundit believes that Alexander Isak surpasses Ollie Watkins in this regard.

He commended Isak’s distinctive playing style, describing him as possessing a “little swagger” and distinguishing himself from other strikers such as Ivan Toney and Watkins.

Mustoe views Isak as an ideal fit for clubs like Arsenal, citing his quality, skill, and goalscoring ability.

Speaking on The 2 Robbies Podcast, the pundit said:

“Outside of Erling Haaland, and I’m sorry Ollie Watkins, I think he’s [Isak] the best number nine [in the Premier League].

“And I think he’s got the potential with the way that he plays – he’s a centre forward that I particularly like. He’s different to Toney, different to Watkins. He’s got a little swagger about his play, and I know that Arsenal may be looking for a centre forward, and Newcastle have said he’s not going anywhere, but if there is a centre forward if anyone asked me who Arsenal should go buy, it’s Alexander Isak.

“He’s got the class, the quality, the skill, the talent, the goalscoring, the age, the future to be a brilliant striker at Arsenal.

“I’m not saying he’s going to go, but I’m forever impressed by a guy… I like a striker who can do something like ‘wow’, and he’s got that.”

With his talent, Isak could be an excellent addition to any side, possessing the ideal profile required for a traditional number 9 role.