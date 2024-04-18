Transfer news journalist Fabrizio Romano has responded to the stories about Liverpool and Arsenal showing an interest in signing Eintracht Frankfurt defender Willian Pacho this summer.

There’s been some talk of the Reds and the Gunners enquiring about Pacho, and although Romano isn’t currently aware of anything as concrete as that, he does believe we could see the Ecuador international available for around €60million this summer.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for his latest Daily Briefing column, Romano denied that anything was looking particularly concrete or advanced regarding Pacho’s future, or a possible move to the Premier League.

However, it seems it could be one to watch as Pacho may be available for a tempting price this summer.

“Staying with Liverpool, I spoke yesterday about how they have been monitoring Eintracht Frankfurt, but it’s not really about specific players. It’s normal for top clubs like this to send their scouts to monitor entire teams, but it’s too early to report on anything more than that,” Romano said.

“So, although there have also been stories about Liverpool enquiring about Eintracht’s talented Ecuador defender Willian Pacho, along with Arsenal, I have no concrete updates about specific clubs.

“It’s true that Pacho has a price tag of around €50-60m and it looks like an open race for his signature this summer. I’m told nothing is at concrete or advanced stages with English clubs.”

Pacho transfer: How important could he be for Liverpool?

Liverpool have had a good season but things are unravelling a little at the moment, and there’s surely an argument to be made for strengthening at the back this summer.

Virgil van Dijk isn’t getting any younger and perhaps isn’t quite the player he once was, while Joel Matip is another who’s now past his peak, while Ibrahima Konate is a good player but a little injury prone.

Pacho makes sense as a top young centre-back who could improve this LFC side, though it remains to be seen if it makes much sense for Arsenal to be targeting him.

The 22-year-old would surely find it hard to get much playing time in Mikel Arteta’s side, with William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhaes the clear first-choice pairing in central defence, while the likes of Ben White and Jakub Kiwior are very capable backup options.