Chelsea captain Conor Gallagher continues to be linked with a move away this summer with London rivals Tottenham one of the clubs strongly interested in signing him.

The Blues could be forced to sell him in the upcoming transfer window due to their financial situation, which has put them at risk of breaching the League’s FFP and PSR rules.

Pundit says losing Gallagher would be extremely painful

In a recent interview with Grosvenor Sport, former Chelsea player and football pundit Pat Nevin provided insight into the potential departure of Conor Gallagher from Stamford Bridge.

Nevin’s remarks highlighted the financial factors that could influence such a move, while also acknowledging the emotional impact it could have on Chelsea supporters.

Nevin expressed that in an ideal financial scenario, Chelsea would not entertain the idea of selling Gallagher, drawing parallels to the sentiment felt when Mason Mount departed the club.

However, he acknowledged that financial realities may necessitate such decisions, indicating a potential willingness to part ways with the talented midfielder.

In discussing Gallagher’s potential destination, Nevin floated Tottenham as a viable option, citing the player’s compatibility with their playing style. But, he admitted that selling him would be extremely painful for Chelsea fans.

He said (quotes via Metro):

“In an ideal world where finances are all balanced, Chelsea would absolutely not be looking to sell Conor Gallagher. I can’t imagine it, it’s unthinkable. Similar to when Mason Mount left. But if the finances say you need to do it then you need to do it.

“It may be unbelievably painful for a lot of Chelsea fans because, as someone said to me the other day, it feels like selling the family silver. Chelsea have been selling off bits of the stadium and hotels and it’s slightly discomforting but the accountants are in control really.

“You wouldn’t be surprised if he went to someone like Spurs signed Conor Gallagher, obviously that would be particularly painful for Chelsea fans. But what a player he would be for them, I’d probably say he’s better suited to Spurs, the way he plays.”

“The transfer situation is really quite delicate with Chelsea because we don’t know who is making the decisions and that’s what it comes down to. If it comes down to the manager then he will make changes and will want to get rid of a number of players and bring in more experience in certain areas.

“But I have no doubt that he may not be the one making any decision which is quite common in the modern game, so that’s a kind of slight delicacy of it.”

Despite the speculation surrounding Gallagher’s future, the midfielder has been a consistent presence in Mauricio Pochettino’s starting line-up at Tottenham, featuring in all 30 Premier League matches this season, scoring three goals and assisting six.

The Argentinian manager values him highly and does not want to lose him with reports suggesting that he is reportedly working to convince the club to offer his captain a new contract.