Raheem Sterling among three key players Chelsea could have back for Man City clash

Chelsea are preparing to play the biggest game of their season on Saturday as the Blues continue their quest for the FA Cup against Man City at Wembley, with Mauricio Pochettino set to have three key players returning, which includes Raheem Sterling.

Mauricio Pochettino’s men have already been to the home of English football during the current campaign, losing the Carabao Cup final to Liverpool back in February; therefore, Saturday’s clash with the Premier League leaders has become their biggest game of the season.

Mauricio Pochettino’s side will be the underdogs heading into the FA Cup semi-final but Pep Guardiola’s men have failed to beat them on two occasions this season, drawing both Premier League contests.

This will give Chelsea fans some hope and they have also received a boost ahead of Saturday’s game as three key players could return to the London club’s squad.

According to The Standard, Axel Disasi and Raheem Sterling are in contention to play against Man City, while Levi Colwill also faces a late fitness test ahead of the game at Wembley.

Raheem Sterling could be useful for Chelsea against Man City

Disasi will be in line to start against Man City having earned man-of-the-match honours in the 1-1 draw away at the Etihad Stadium in February. The centre-back missed Chelsea’s 6-0 Premier League win at home to Everton on Monday night but will be a welcomed return for Pochettino.