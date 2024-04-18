Exclusive: No contact with Southgate over Man United job as new candidate emerges

Erik Ten Hag’s future as Manchester United manager is always at risk.

The Red Devils have been looking around for a long time to find a possible replacement and despite several rumours, CaughtOffside sources understand that there has been no contact with Gareth Southgate.

Indeed, the current England coach doesn’t now appear to be a candidate for the role.

Southgate not right for Man United role

Even Julen Lopetegui, who was contacted a few months ago, is not aligned with what United are looking for, and in recent days Antonio Conte’s candidacy has become less and less likely.

Although there has also been no contact with Roberto De Zerbi yet, the Brighton and Hove Albion manager is highly appreciated at Old Trafford.

The Italian, however, is still waiting to meet with Brighton at the end of the season to decide his future.

His decision will be based on the transfer strategy that his current club will want to put in place.

Contact with Thiago Motta continues, with the Bologna coach also being courted by Barcelona in light of Xavi’s uncertain fate.

What is certain, however, is that Thiago Motta, to date, hasn’t yet made a decision on his future. Neither with his current club, nor with Juventus nor with any other team that has contacted him,

Therefore, everything is still possible and it remains an open race for the Man United hot-seat.