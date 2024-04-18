Exclusive: No contact with Southgate over Man United job as new candidate emerges

Brighton and Hove Albion Manchester United FC
Posted by

Erik Ten Hag’s future as Manchester United manager is always at risk.

The Red Devils have been looking around for a long time to find a possible replacement and despite several rumours, CaughtOffside sources understand that there has been no contact with Gareth Southgate.

Indeed, the current England coach doesn’t now appear to be a candidate for the role.

Southgate not right for Man United role

Even Julen Lopetegui, who was contacted a few months ago, is not aligned with what United are looking for, and in recent days Antonio Conte’s candidacy has become less and less likely.

Although there has also been no contact with Roberto De Zerbi yet, the Brighton and Hove Albion manager is highly appreciated at Old Trafford.

The Italian, however, is still waiting to meet with Brighton at the end of the season to decide his future.

Bologna manager Thiago Motta to Man United?

His decision will be based on the transfer strategy that his current club will want to put in place.

Contact with Thiago Motta continues, with the Bologna coach also being courted by Barcelona in light of Xavi’s uncertain fate.

More Stories / Latest News
Video: Gary Neville’s utter disbelief over Mourinho’s treatment of Schweinsteiger at Man United
Man United sent scouts to watch Chelsea-linked £15m-rated ace last week
After a trophyless career, could Harry Kane now make it a Champions League & Euro 2024 double?

What is certain, however, is that Thiago Motta, to date, hasn’t yet made a decision on his future. Neither with his current club, nor with Juventus nor with any other team that has contacted him,

Therefore, everything is still possible and it remains an open race for the Man United hot-seat.

More Stories Antonio Conte Erik ten Hag Gareth Southgate Julen Lopetegui Roberto De Zerbi Thiago Motta

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.