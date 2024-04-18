Surprise name emerges as Xavi’s successor at Barcelona

At the time of writing, Xavi Hernandez is still intent on leaving Barcelona at the end of the 2023/24 season, and a surprise name has now emerged to replace him.

Despite having a two-goal advantage over Paris Saint-Germain in their Champions League tie earlier in the week, the sending off of Ronald Araujo changed the course of the match and the Catalans were dumped out of the premier European competition again.

Since they last won the trophy, when Xavi was Luis Enrique’s captain against Juventus in 2015, they have surrendered in the latter stages to the likes of Roma, Liverpool, Bayern Munich and PSG.

Rafa Marquez in line to replace Xavi at Barcelona

On each occasion they’ve either had a significant lead overturned or been humbled by the opposition.

Things aren’t really getting any better for the Catalan giants, and so Xavi’s intent presents them with another problem when they need it least.

Both Thomas Tuchel and Hansi Flick had emerged as early contenders to take over from Xavi should he follow through with his threat to walk out on the club of his life, though the club’s significant financial issues represent a huge barrier for either to take up the position.

Whilst their salaries wouldn’t necessarily be a problem, it would be their inability to make significant moves in the transfer market because of Financial Fair Play constraints that makes the role an oddly unattractive one.

It’s perhaps with that in mind that ESPN are now reporting that Barca B coach, Rafa Marquez, is being considered for a promotion.

The Mexican played alongside current sporting director, Deco, and Xavi, and even though the Portuguese dismissed Marquez’s candidacy earlier in the season, he might now be the best option that Barcelona have during this difficult period.

It’s believed that the club will try and persuade Xavi to stay in the first instance, but that’s looking less and less likely at this stage.