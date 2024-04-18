Tottenham well-placed to sign PL ace with 13 goal contributions this season

Tottenham Hotspur are leading the race to sign Morgan Gibbs-White from Nottingham Forest.

Newcastle United are keen on the 24-year-old midfielder as well but a report from Football Insider claims that Spurs are in pole position.

Gibbs-White has been in impressive form for Nottingham Forest this season and he has six goals and seven assists to his name in all competitions. He can operate as a central midfielder, an attacking midfielder as well as a winger. Apart from his ability to add goals and creativity to the site in the final third, his versatility to slot into multiple roles could make him a real asset for the north London club.

The report claims that Tottenham are financially well-equipped to sign the midfielder at the end of the season and it remains to be seen whether they can get the deal done. It is no secret that they need more quality and depth in the side, especially if they manage to secure Champions League qualification for the next season.

Newcastle keen on Morgan Gibbs-White

Newcastle United are keen on the player as well, but they are likely to miss out on a top-four finish this season and therefore Tottenham will be a more attractive destination for the player. It remains to be seen how the situation develops. Both clubs have the financial muscle to get the deal done and Nottingham Forest could demand a premium for their prized prospect.

It will be interesting to see if Tottenham and Newcastle are prepared to break the bank for him.

The 24-year-old midfielder is well-settled in the Premier League and he could make an immediate impact at Tottenham next season.

Nottingham Forest are currently fighting for their survival in the top flight, and they will be under pressure to sell key players like Gibbs-White if they go down to the Championship at the end of the season.