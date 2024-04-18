Tottenham first-team midfielder offered to AC Milan for transfer

It’s been an interesting season for Tottenham Hotspur under Ange Postecoglou, with the Australian still having his team in the mix for the Champions League positions as we enter the last knockings of the Premier League season.

Once Antonio Conte had left Spurs, almost anyone was going to be better in the manager’s position that the spiky and overly defensive Italian.

Postecoglou not only came in and launched a charm offensive with the media, but he quickly had both Tottenham’s players and supporters eating out of the palm of his hand.

Tottenham have offered Hojbjerg to Milan

A handful of poor performances and results notwithstanding, Spurs have been much better to watch this season, and if they’re able to round the 2023/24 campaign off by qualifying for the premier European competition, it will have been considered a huge success.

For some players, however, this season has been an exercise in gritting your teeth, getting your head down and working hard, then giving your best when you have the chance.

For Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, that hasn’t been all that often.

According to WhoScored, the Danish midfielder has played 31 times in the Premier League for the Lilywhites, but on only six of those occasions has he featured for the full 90 minutes.

Indeed, he’s only played a full game three times since early November.

It’s obvious why the 28-year-old would be unhappy with that turn of events, and according to Calciomercato (h/t The Boy Hotspur), the North Londoners have now offered him to Italian giants, AC Milan.

Hojbjerg is likely to jump at the chance of a move away but it might not be to the Rossoneri as the report mentions Milan aren’t keen.

Suggestions of financial and age issues could be what preclude the Serie A side from taking Tottenham up on their offer.