Video- “I don’t know what the ref wants from me” – Martinez reacts after shootout win

Emi Martinez was the hero after Aston Villa beat French side Lille to advance to the semi finals of the Europa Conference League.

Unai Emery’s side came into the second leg with a 2-1 lead but found themselves in trouble at 2-0 down late on, before Matty Cash scored with just three minutes to go.

Extra time couldn’t separate the sides and the tie went to penalties with Martinez saving two spot kicks and also picking up his second booking of the night.

Speaking after the game Martinez said he didn’t understand what the referee wanted from him following his yellow card in the shootout.

Watch: Aston Villa’s Emi Martinez reacts to penalty shootout win