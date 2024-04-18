Video- “It didn’t go our way but I liked the way we played” – Klopp reacts to Europa League exit

Jurgen Klopp has managed his final game in Europe for Liverpool after the Reds were knocked out of the Europa League by Atalanta.

The damage was done in the first leg with Klopp’s men slipping to a surprise 3-0 defeat at Anfield, leaving them an extremely difficult task for the second leg.

Despite taking the lead through Mo Salah’s penalty and playing very well in th first half, the Reds couldn’t muster up a comeback as the Italians dropped deep and made things difficult.

Klopp revealed afterwards that he liked the way his team had played despite the game not going the way he wanted, and added he was pleased with the desire and power his team showed.

Full focus will now be on the Premier League title race with Liverpool heading to Fulham this weekend.

Watch: Jurgen Klopp reacts to Europa League exit