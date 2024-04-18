Video – Michail Antonio not happy with the officials after West Ham’s Europa League exit

West Ham crashed out of the Europa League following a 1-1 draw with Bayer Leverkusen at the London Stadium.

The Hammers faced an uphill battle having lost the first leg 2-0, but played well particularly in the first half and took the lead through Michail Antonio.

Few would have thought a comeback was possible against a side unbeaten all season, and the Hammers might rue they couldn’t find a second goal in that dominant first half.

Jeremie Frimpong’s late deflected strike meant the home side couldn’t even leave with a consolation win.

Speaking after the game goalscorer Antonio believed decisions had gone against West Ham and described it as playing against 13 or 14 with the officials.

Although David Moyes’ side crashed out he has guided the Hammers to the latter stages of European competition for three consecutive seasons, something they might not see again for many years.

Full focus will turn to the league now as West Ham aim to make sure they are in some form of European competition next season.

Watch: Antonio reacts to West Ham’s Europa League exit

