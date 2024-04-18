“Feels like you’re playing against 14 men” – West Ham ace rips into ‘biased’ referee after Leverkusen loss

West Ham United’s hopes of advancing in the Europa League were shattered as they succumbed to a 3-1 aggregate defeat against an undefeated Bayer Leverkusen side in a gripping encounter on Thursday evening.

Despite a valiant effort to overturn a two-goal deficit from the first leg, West Ham fell short as Bayer Leverkusen proved too much for them.

The Hammers got off to a promising start with an early goal courtesy of Michail Antonio, injecting a sense of belief into their supporters. However, their optimism was short-lived as Bayer Leverkusen, managed by the astute Xabi Alonso, demonstrated their resilience and quality.

West Ham’s final body blow came in the second half when Jeremie Frimpong found the back of the net with a late strike that took a rather fortuitous deflection, effectively sealing the fate of the tie.

With the scores level, West Ham found themselves once again needing to score two goals in a race against time, a task that proved insurmountable in the dying moments of the game.

West Ham forward Michail Antonio unimpressed by referee in Leverkusen clash

As the tension mounted on the pitch, the officiating of referee Jose Maria Sanchez came under scrutiny. A total of 11 yellow cards were brandished during the heated encounter, with two members of the coaching staff receiving red cards for their involvement on the sideline.

Michail Antonio, visibly frustrated by the physicality of the match and the perceived leniency of the officiating towards challenges on him, voiced his discontent in a post-match interview with TNT Sports.

He remarked, “It doesn’t feel like you’re playing against 11 men, it feels like you’re playing against 13…14 including the two linos. You just have to keep pushing and try and make the decisions go your way. And they just weren’t.”

Despite the disappointment of being knocked out of the Europa League, Antonio expressed pride in the team’s achievements over the past four years, highlighting the incredible journey they have undertaken.