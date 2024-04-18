West Ham increasingly likely to part ways with key man at club for seven years

West Ham and David Moyes are increasingly likely to separate at the end of the season as Hammers fans continue to harbour frustrations over his style of play.

The 60-year-old is out of contract at the London Stadium this summer and according to talkSPORT, Moyes has been offered an extension, but that deal remains unsigned.

The former Man United boss has been at West Ham for a total of seven years across two stints and this current spell has been ongoing since 2019. This time has seen the East London club take big steps forward and it peaked last season as the Hammers won the UEFA Europa Conference League.

West Ham currently sit eighth in the Premier League standings and have reached the quarter-finals of the Europa League, where they will look to overturn a two-goal deficit against Bayer Leverkusen on Thursday night.

Things have been good for Hammers fans under Moyes but they believe it could be better and that is a factor in why the Scottish coach is increasingly likely to leave the club at the end of the season says talkSPORT.

Why is David Moyes set to leave West Ham?

Although West Ham have made progress under Moyes, many fans of the London club are not happy with his negative style of play considering some of the creative talent they have in their squad.

According to talkSPORT, both the West Ham board and Moyes himself are aware of the fractured relationship between the Scot and a vocal majority of the club’s supporters, and sporting director Tim Steidten has been actively working on a list of potential successors.

Moyes’ time at the Hammers does feel like it has reached a natural end but things have not been dreadful at the London Stadium in recent seasons and it will be interesting to see how the club progresses if the Scot leaves this summer.