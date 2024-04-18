West Ham are interested in signing Atletico Madrid striker Samu Omorodion this summer.

Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo recently reported that the Spanish club are facing ‘massive financial troubles’ after losing their main sponsor.

The Hammers are reportedly set to take advantage of Atletico’s situtation and will look to raid them for their young Spanish striker,

According to transfer insider Graeme Bailey who told HITC, that West Ham are set to go head-to-head with Premier League rivals Wolves and Brighton for Omorodion.

It is reported that while Atletico are happy with the 19-year-old’s progress and can see him breaking into the first-team next season, they may consider cashing in on him this summer.

He is currently on loan with La Liga side Alaves where he has impressed, scoring 9 goals and assisting 1 in 21 starts.

Atletico have not set any specific demands for the 19-year-old, although considering his current market value of €40 million (as per Transfermarkt), it would be intriguing to see how much it would cost West Ham to bring the youngster to England.

West Ham have a striker problem which they need to desperately address. Their current striking options have disappointed this season, with Antonio and Danny Ings both struggling with form and injuries.