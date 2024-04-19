Oliver Glasner wants £40m Premier League midfielder with massive potential

Crystal Palace have been linked with a move for Arsenal’s Emile Smith Rowe and the signing of the 23-year-old would be a major addition to Oliver Glasner’s squad for the 2024/25 campaign.

This season has been a tough one for the Eagles with the London club currently sitting in fourteenth position in the Premier League table – eight points away from the relegation zone.

Last weekend’s win at Anfield over Liverpool has given their campaign a major boost but they will not want to be another relegation battle next season.

Palace are expected to have a big summer to raise the quality in Glasner’s squad and according to the Daily Mail, the Eagles are admirers of Arsenal outcast Emile Smith Rowe.

The midfielder has been used sparingly by Mikel Arteta this season and the 23-year-old could be sold to fund new signings at the Emirates Stadium this summer.

Crystal Palace may not be able to afford Emile Smith Rowe

Smith Rowe will likely want to find a new club ahead of the 2024/25 season also as the 23-year-old will not develop any further with the minutes he is getting in North London.

Since a 10-goal league campaign in 2021/22, the midfielder hasn’t kicked on or shown that level again, but Crystal Palace will know the ability he possesses and Glasner will be confident of bringing that out of the player.

The only problem for the Eagles is Arsenal’s asking price of £40m as that would take away a huge chunk of the South London club’s transfer budget for the summer unless they sell a major star such as Michael Olise.