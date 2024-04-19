Mikel Arteta says it is “too soon” for £38m defender to join Arsenal squad

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has provided an injury update on summer signing Jurrien Timber and has stated that it is “too soon” for the defender to return to action with the Gunners.

Speaking at his press conference on Friday about Timber’s fitness, Arteta said that the Dutch star is looking really good in training and will get some minutes with the Arsenal U23 squad.

“Jurrien Timber looks really good in training. It’s too soon for him to play but he will be tested again with the U23s and then we see,” the Gunners boss said via Fabrizio Romano.

“I see him in right and left-fullback. We will use him in different ways.”

Timber has been out of action since the opening day of the season having suffered an ACL injury against Nottingham Forest. This was a major blow for Arsenal having just signed the 22-year-old as part of a £38m deal with Ajax.

It remains uncertain if the Dutch star will play again this season but the defender will be like a new signing for the 2024/25 campaign.

Jurrien Timber will be a big part of the Arsenal squad next season

Although he only played two matches during the current campaign, it was visible how important Timber would have been for Arsenal this season had he not suffered his setback at the start of the term.

The 22-year-old was brilliant in the North London club’s Community Shield victory against Manchester City and showed how versatile he can be as he can play in every defensive position.

Timber will be like a new signing for Arteta next season as he is unlikely to play again during the current campaign given that so much is on the line with the London club chasing the Premier League title.