Arsenal are reportedly keeping tabs on the Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic ahead of the summer transfer window.

They are looking to sign a quality striker at the end of the season and they have identified the 24-year-old Serbian international as a potential option. A report from HITC claims that Arsenal long-term admires of the Serbian and they were close to signing him in 2022.

Vlahović has 16 goals across all competitions decision, and he could prove to be an upgrade on Gabriel Jesus. The Brazilian has found the back of the net just four times in the league and Arsenal need a better player leading the line for them if they want to win major trophies.

It will be interesting to see if they come forward with an official proposal to sign the 24-year-old striker at the end of the season. Juventus have been linked with a move for Joshua Zirkzee in recent weeks, and it will be interesting to see if they are ready to sanction the departure of the Serbian international in the summer.

There have been rumours of potential contract extension at the Italian club but Juventus have not been able to secure an agreement with Vlahović and his camp yet. The striker has a contract with them until 2026, and the Italian could be tempted to sell him if a lucrative proposal is presented.

Dusan Vlahovic might fancy Arsenal move

The striker is entering his peak years and the opportunity to move to the Premier League could be an attractive one for him. He would get to play for one of the biggest clubs in the world and Arsenal have shown that they have the quality to challenge for major trophies consistently.

The Gunners came close to winning the league title last season and they are very much in the title race this year as well. If they manage to win the Premier League, they could be an attractive destination for most players.