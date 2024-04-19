Arsenal ready to offer €45 million for 22-year-old Liverpool target

Arsenal are interested in signing the Ecuadorian defender Willian Pacho at the end of the season.

According to a report via Bolavip, Arsenal have been keeping tabs on the 22-year-old for a while, and they are ready to launch a permanent offer to sign him. The Gunners could offer around €45 million for Pacho, but Eintracht Frankfurt are not keen on letting him leave for that price.

They will demand a fee in excess of €60 million for the 22-year-old defender. Meanwhile, Arsenal will face competition from Liverpool as well. Both clubs are desperately keen on improving the defensive options, and Willian Pacho would be a quality addition for them.

At Arsenal, he will add more depth to the defensive unit and he could form a partnership with William Saliba. Meanwhile, at Liverpool, he could be the ideal replacement for Joel Matip, who will be a free agent at the end of the season.

Willian Pacho will fancy Arsenal or Liverpool move

The opportunity to move to the Premier League will be quite tempting for the Bundesliga defender, and he will hope that the likes of Arsenal or Liverpool can secure an agreement with his club. €60 million would be a premium for the young defender and Arsenal will be hoping to sign him for a more reasonable price. With that said, both clubs have the financial resources to get the job done and it remains to be seen where the Ecuadorian ends up.

Pacho is still quite young and he could easily justify the investment in the near future.

The defender has been an important player for Ira Frankfurt this season and he has impressed during his 39 appearances this season. He has the quality to thrive in English football as well, and he could be a key player for Arsenal or Liverpool.