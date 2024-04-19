Aston Villa line up summer move for £60m Chelsea flop

Aston Villa are targeting a new left-back this summer and Chelsea’s Marc Cucurella is among the options ready to be added to Unai Emery’s squad.

This season has been a very positive one for Villa as they have just confirmed their place in the Europa Conference League semi-finals and more importantly, the Birmingham club are in a very strong position to secure Champions League football for the 2024/25 campaign.

Should the Birmingham club achieve this, they will need a stronger squad to compete and the left-back position is a role Emery wants to strengthen.

According to TEAMtalk, Chelsea’s Marc Cucurella is among the players who have been looked at for the job.

The Spaniard excelled in the role when he first came to the Premier League with Brighton but his career has stalled ever since moving to Chelsea in 2022. The full-back moved to Stamford Bridge as part of a £60m deal with the Seagulls but has overall been poor for the Blues.

The 25-year-old is not expected to have a major role in Mauricio Pochettino’s team next season and Chelsea will be open to a sale as it will help with their financial worries.

Aston Villa could be a possible destination but the Birmingham club have alternative options.

Aston Villa’s Marc Cucurella alternatives

Should Aston Villa decide not to go down the Cucurella path, the report says that Arsenal’s Kieran Tierney is also an option. Emery signed the Scottish full-back previously when he was at the Emirates and a reunion could yet be on the cards.

The 26-year-old has spent the season out on loan with Real Sociedad and his long-term future is likely to be away from the Emirates.

Aston Villa already have two good options at left-back in Alex Moreno and Lucas Digne but the latter is likely to leave Villa Park this summer having come close to doing so before this season.