Harry Kane really couldn’t have done anymore in the 2023/24 Bundesliga season to help his colleagues to win their 12th successive German top-flight title.

However, Xabi Alonso’s Bayer Leverkusen have denied the former Tottenham man a maiden league winners medal, meaning this season’s Champions League is the final chance the 30-year-old has of collecting silverware in the current campaign.

Given how successful Bayern have been in most competitions of late, it’s an incredibly poor stroke of luck for Kane that he could once again end up with nothing to show for his efforts.

Harry Kane might fancy a move back to the Premier League

To date, he has scored 39 goals in all competitions and provided 10 assists per WhoScored. In any other campaign, they would be title-winning credentials.

Former professional turned pundit, Stan Collymore, has suggested that Kane wants to come home, and two of the biggest teams in the Premier League have reasons to be interested in his services.

“So the Kane jinx continues to strike in Munich as Bayer win the title, which leaves the question, will Bayern look to cash in on Harry’s super individual season, potentially after a good Euro’s, to several clubs who arguably need his services, or does he stay, Duke it out again next season and wrestle the Bundesliga back?” he said to CaughtOffside for his exclusive column.

“I think secretly he wants to come home, and if you were Manchester United, potentially with a new manager and under new ownership, the signing of Kane would represent cache and intent.

“Chelsea also could use not only his goals but his experience to help the young pups along. I thought earlier on this season that he should stay and fight Bayer next season to get the title back but I’m particularly warming to Kane to Chelsea.

“They have the cash, it’s his city and they desperately need some calm heads around the place, people you can rely on.

“They don’t come calmer than Kane and the fact he knows Poch so well may be the focus that the manager and owner need to get the Blues back firing towards that top four.”

With Thomas Tuchel, the man who brought Kane to Bavaria, leaving the club at the end of the season, there’s a possibility that any new manager might decide that the former Tottenham marksman is a luxury that Bayern can do without.

Were that to be the case, a move to Chelsea, despite the fact his legendary status at Spurs would then be likely to diminish, could be on the cards.

Kane still has time to break Alan Shearer’s Premier League goals record so if he returns to these shores in the summer, expect to see a focused and ready centre-forward on the goal trail.

Man United’s need for a centre-forward in the Kane mould might even make them slight favourites but they, along with the Blues, will need to bide their time until it’s understood what the managerial situation is at Bayern and subsequently how much Kane would cost if available.