Chelsea and Liverpool have been linked with a move for the Russian wonderkid Sergey Pinyaev.

A report from HITC claims that the teenager has caught the attention of Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester City in recent months and the Blues could look to make a move for him at the end of the season. Pinyaev has had a trial at Manchester United in the past.

It will be interesting to see if Chelsea can get the deal done at the end of the season. Considering the Ukrainian conflict ongoing, it could be difficult to secure the signing of a player based in Russia. Chelsea have previously failed to sign Arsen Zakharyan because of the similar reasons.

Liverpool and Newcastle eyeing Sergey Pinyaev

Pinyaev would want to join a big club and the opportunity to move to Chelsea will be an enticing option for him. Clubs like Liverpool and Newcastle have watched the 19-year-old in action recently as well. He has been likened to Cristiano Ronaldo because of his playing style and he is likely to cost around £26 million.

While asking price might not be a problem for a club like Chelsea, getting the deal done could be complicated because of the conflict surrounding Russia and Ukraine. The 19 year old would be a quality long-term acquisition for the Premier League side if they can get the deal done.

Meanwhile, Liverpool could use a quality young attacker like him as well. The 19-year-old could be a long-term investment for them and he will add trickery and goals to their attack. Liverpool have a proven track record when it comes to nurturing young players and they could help the 19-year-old fulfil his tremendous potential. Both clubs would represent an excellent opportunity for Pinyaev and it will be interesting to see where he ends up eventually.