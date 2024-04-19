Chelsea monitoring situation of Man City’s top summer target

It’s bound to be a busy summer in the transfer market with both Chelsea and Man City expected to be busy as they look to build teams capable of winning the 2024/25 Premier League.

The Blues are believed to be sailing relatively close to the wind in terms of Financial Fair Play, so it wouldn’t be a surprise to note that a number of outgoings from Stamford Bridge could be on the cards again.

From Man City’s point of view, despite the recent disappointment of being knocked out of the Champions League by Real Madrid, the club will continue to compete for the very best footballing talent available.

Chelsea want Jamal Musiala

The Guardian (subscription required) understand that Bayern Munich’s supremely talented 21-year-old, Jamal Musiala, is top of City’s shopping list this summer.

It’s likely to take an offer well in excess of £100m for the Bundesliga giants to even consider selling one of the major stars, however, even then it’s entirely possible that the Bavarians will aim to keep a tight hold on him.

Chelsea’s transfer business is likely to rest on whether they make it into European competition next season.

A Europa League berth at best – if they win the FA Cup – is unlikely to be able to attract the top players, but if it comes down to the salary package, Todd Boehly will want to ensure that his club can compete with whatever any of their competitors are willing to offer.

At present there are no discussions to be had and Chelsea remain as the outsiders on any potential transfer.

If there’s one thing that defines the world of football it’s that you can never say never where transfer business is concerned.

All the while there’s not a definitive no from both Bayern and Musiala, Chelsea will rightly feel that they have a chance to make their pitch.