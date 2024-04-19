Newcastle and Chelsea consider move for 25-year-old Arsenal star

According to reports, Newcastle United and Chelsea are considering moves for Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale.

Even though the England international was the Gunners’ undeniable top player for the previous two seasons, 2023–24 has been a different tale for him.

Just 11 appearances in all competitions have been given to Ramsdale; two of the six came in the Premier League because David Raya was unable to play against Brentford, his parent club.

In addition, the 25-year-old has only had two starts since the beginning of the year, and it’s likely that he won’t feature for Arsenal again this season.

Even if Raya, who will cost £27 million when his permanent move is completed in the summer, has a proven deputy, Mikel Arteta can be content for the time being, but Ramsdale is unlikely to be happy with the situation in the long run.

Ramsdale is set to be pursued by Chelsea and Newcastle in the upcoming transfer window, according to Daily Mail reporter Sami Mokbel.

As per the report, Ramsdale is also admired by a number of European teams.

If he decides to leave the North Londoners, he will reportedly have a lot of alternatives.

Chelsea and Newcastle have both struggled with goalkeepers

Throughout the season, both the Blues and the Magpies have faced goalkeeping problems; most notably, the latter due to a long-term injury to Nick Pope.

Robert Sanchez and Djordje Petrovic have been vying for the top slot at Chelsea this season; Petrovic only got a chance because of Sanchez’s injury.

But neither goalkeeper has made enough of an impression to hold the position permanently, therefore a new player between the sticks could arrive next season.

Arsenal to demand huge fee for Ramsdale

According to Teamtalk, the England international goalkeeper could cost £60m to the clubs interested in his services.

It remains to be seen which club is willing to pay that amount for a goalkeeper who is currently second choice at this club.