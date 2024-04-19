Chelsea star wants to leave the club to join Champions League semifinalists

Chelsea star Ian Maatsen has informed the team that he hopes to sign a permanent deal with Borussia Dortmund this summer.

Journalist Patrick Berger claims that following a fruitful loan stint, the Chelsea player wants to leave the Premier League team and sign with the Bundesliga team in the summer.

The left-back is believed to be anxious to stay at the Westfalenstadion after joining Dortmund on loan during the January transfer window.

Dortmund advanced to the semifinals this week thanks to a goal by Maatsen, his first-ever Champions League goal.

After the game, Maatsen stated that his goal was to establish himself as a Chelsea regular before going on loan to Bundesliga powerhouse Dortmund.

However, since then, things have changed, and Maatsen is now eager to join Dortmund permanently with the player feeling “very comfortable” on his loan spell.

That’s in line with recent German rumours claiming that Maatsen has a €35–40 million release clause.