Chelsea star wants to leave the club to join Champions League semifinalists

Chelsea FC
Chelsea star Ian Maatsen has informed the team that he hopes to sign a permanent deal with Borussia Dortmund this summer.

Journalist Patrick Berger claims that following a fruitful loan stint, the Chelsea player wants to leave the Premier League team and sign with the Bundesliga team in the summer.

The left-back is believed to be anxious to stay at the Westfalenstadion after joining Dortmund on loan during the January transfer window.

Dortmund advanced to the semifinals this week thanks to a goal by Maatsen, his first-ever Champions League goal.

After the game, Maatsen stated that his goal was to establish himself as a Chelsea regular before going on loan to Bundesliga powerhouse Dortmund.

However, since then, things have changed, and Maatsen is now eager to join Dortmund permanently with the player feeling “very comfortable” on his loan spell.

That’s in line with recent German rumours claiming that Maatsen has a €35–40 million release clause.

Ian Maatsen to leave Chelsea in the summer?
Chelsea tried selling him last summer

Maatsen played at Burnley on loan during the previous season, when he was chosen to the Championship Team of the Season and contributed to Vincent Kompany’s team’s league title win.

Maatsen rejected a permanent move to Turf Moor last summer when Chelsea attempted to sell him and even accepted a £31.5 million offer from Burnley.

In January, the west Londoners were once again willing to sell, but Maatsen ultimately took a loan move to Dortmund.

If a deal with Chelsea is reached, Maatsen, who has played for Dortmund in 17 games so far, appears to be finally ready to move on at the end of this season.

Maatsen played for the Blues during the first part of the season, although he had trouble making an impression on Mauricio Pochettino’s team.

The player signed a loan with Dortmund in January after seeing little action throughout the first half of the season.

The German club is reportedly eager to make the move permanent in the months to come.

