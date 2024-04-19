Chelsea are keen on signing the RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko.

As per journalist Ben Jacobs, the Blues are considering a summer move for the 20-year-old striker and they will have to trigger his €50 million release clause in order to sign him.

It is no secret that Chelsea need to bring in a reliable goal scorer at the end of the season. Nicolas Jackson has not been able to live up to the expectations since joining the club at the start of the season.

Chelsea have looked toothless in the attack at times and they need a reliable number nine.

The Slovenian striker is highly rated across Europe and he is expected to develop into a top-class player with the right guidance. He could be a long-term asset for Chelsea and help them in the final third.

The reported asking price could prove to be steep for Chelsea right now but the striker certainly has the potential to justify the investment in the coming years.

Sesko has 13 goals in all competitions this season and his numbers are likely to improve when he is playing in a better team alongside better players.

Chelsea are long-term admirers of Benjamin Sesko

Jacobs claims that Chelsea have been tracking the striker since his time at RB Salzburg and there is a high chance that the striker could be on the move this summer. Meanwhile, Chelsea are not the only Premier League club keen on the striker and they will face competition from Manchester United and Arsenal. It will be interesting to see if they can beat their Premier League rivals to his signature.

Chelsea have had a disappointing season this year and they are unlikely to secure European qualification will stop a club of their stature is expected to finish higher up the table and they will need to plug the gaps in their squad during the summer transfer window in order to bounce back strongly next year.

Signing a quality striker should be one of their priorities.