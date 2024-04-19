Europa League winner undecided about joining West Ham or Newcastle

Both West Ham and Newcastle have endured difficult but reasonable campaigns in the end, during 2023/24.

The Hammers were knocked out of the Europa League by unbeaten favourites, Bayer Leverkusen, but on another night could’ve sprung a huge surprise.

Under David Moyes they’ve flattered to deceive for long periods, winning some matches whilst playing superbly well, and then rolling over in games they should’ve won.

The style of football seemingly hasn’t sat well with the East London faithful either, and there’s very much a feeling of a manager coming to the end of his tenure now.

For Howe, the complete opposite is true.

His swashbuckling Magpies have brought the Toon Army flooding back to the St. James’ Park terraces, and the brand of football they’ve played throughout this season has really deserved its reward.

Unfortunately, Newcastle were hamstrung badly by a series of injuries to key players, and they’ve not been able to have any sort of continuity since the mid-way point of the Champions League group stages.

As things stand at the moment, just two points separate both teams.

Newcastle are in sixth with 50 points, whilst West Ham are in eighth on 48 points, but having played a game more.

In the race for a finish in the European places, the Magpies therefore have the upper hand.

Both clubs could have a new manager next season, with Europa League winner, Maurizio Sarri, apparently having been offered to take the reins at either club.

Maurizio Sarri has offers from Newcastle and West Ham

Il Messaggero suggest that the 65-year-old has already turned down Nottingham Forest and Sevilla, but is pondering whether to take a position at Newcastle or West Ham.

His new agent, Frank Trimboli, is apparently in possession of the offers, but Sarri remains undecided at this point.

Whilst one could understand a link to the East Londoners, given the toxic atmosphere that appears to ferment the match day atmosphere at the London Stadium, Newcastle seemingly wanting to replace Howe would appear to be a retrograde step.