Fabrizio Romano confirms Leeds will struggle to keep major player beyond summer

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has stated that Leeds United will find it hard to keep hold of star winger Crysencio Summerville this summer as several clubs are keeping an eye on the 22-year-old at Elland Road.

Daniel Farke’s side are currently pushing for a return back to the Premier League and despite poor results in recent weeks, the Yorkshire club currently sit third in the Championship, one point outside the automatic promotion places.

Should Leeds get promoted, a big reason for achieving their goal would be thanks to Summerville’s form during the campaign, with the recently crowned Championship Player of the Year notching 17 goals and eight assists so far.

The winger’s performances have attracted a lot of clubs to the Dutch star and speaking to GiveMeSport, Fabrizio Romano has said that the club will have difficulty keeping the player, regardless if they’re promoted or not.

“It will be difficult for Leeds to keep hold of Summerville. I’m sure Leeds will try”, the transfer journalist said.

“Leeds will speak to the player and his representatives to find a way to keep the player. It won’t be easy, because many important clubs in England are keeping a close eye on his performances.”

“I think it will be difficult, but it’s still open, so let’s give Leeds their options to keep the boy at the club.”