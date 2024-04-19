La Liga coach in contention for Man City job as succession plan for Pep Guardiola being drawn up

Man City have started their succession plan for Pep Guardiola as the legendary manager is expected to leave at the end of his current contract and the Premier League champions have their eyes on Girona’s Michel.

Fans of the Manchester club will not want to think about life at the Etihad without Guardiola but that is getting closer with every passing month. The 53-year-old’s contract expires in the summer of 2025 and whoever follows the former Barcelona boss has a seriously tough act to follow.

Guardiola has cemented himself as one of the greatest managers in Premier League history since arriving at Man City in 2016.

The City manager has achieved everything and more at the Etihad and the Manchester club’s hierarchy will likely try to convince the Spaniard to stay for more years.

Should they fail, the Premier League champions are already preparing for that outcome and a succession plan is being drawn up with Girona’s Michel on the list.

Michel is a great option to replace Pep Guardiola at Man City

According to Relevo via Football Espana, Michel is an option to replace Guardiola at Man City and he is a candidate who is well-liked within the City Group, having watched him take Girona into a race for the Champions League spots in Spain.

Guardiola himself has expressed his admiration for Michel’s work, and his capacity to produce both results and attractive football are further points in his favour. The Girona boss has been at the club since 2021 and he had the football world dreaming of an incredible story at one point this season as the Catalan club were in contention for the La Liga title.

It remains to be seen who will succeed Guardiola at Man City next year but it seems Michel is one of the candidates in the running.