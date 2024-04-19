The Yorkshire Evening Post reports that Leeds United will probably be able to reclaim about £10 million for Brenden Aaronson during the summer transfer window.

According to the newspaper, if the American international is sold this summer after joining the Elland Road team for a fee over £25 million, the Whites would probably suffer a significant loss.

Despite Aaronson’s lackluster performance on his season-long loan at Union Berlin in the Bundesliga, Daniel Farke’s team may still be able to sell him this summer for a price close to £10 million due to his age and contract duration.

This summer, Leeds United have to make some cuts, especially of players who are currently on loan.

This is particularly important in light of the recent revelation that the Whites still owe over £190 million in transfer costs based on their most recent accounts.

After Leeds were relegated from the Premier League the previous season, a large number of players temporarily left Elland Road.

Though that provided a temporary solution, at season’s conclusion all those players will return to the club.

The American has struggled at Leeds United

Aaronson has been unimpressive both in the Premier League and the Bundesliga.

The Whites will try their best to show him the exit door at Elland Road and try to recoup as much money as they can.

It’s evident from the American international’s performance that the English game is not for him.

Leeds United need to sell Aaronson for financial relief

They need the midfielder’s wage off their finances, even if it will be devastating to lose out on nearly £15 million for him after just two years.

Leeds are involved in a fierce competition with both Leicester City and Ipswich as all those teams are trying to get promoted to the Premier League.

Daniel Farke would be hoping to take the team back to the Premier League and sort his club’s finances with some sales in the summer.