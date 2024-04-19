Experienced defender hints he wants to be at Leeds next season

Leeds United defender Liam Cooper would love to stay at Elland Road for a “few more years” but that looks unlikely with his contract expiring at the end of the season.

The veteran centre-back is one of several stars with deals running out this summer but his exit alongside Stuart Dallas and Luke Ayling will be emotional ones for fans of the Whites as they played a key role in their return to the Premier League in 2020.

The 32-year-old hopes to stay on with Leeds but according to Phil Hay, Cooper has also acknowledged that a new deal will not be coming his way, with talks over a new deal seemingly not having been held.

Cooper recently said: “I’ve tried every day to lead by example, be a good example around the place and give everything I have to possibly make this club better. It’s one I’ve done with great honour, I’ve enjoyed every second and hopefully that can continue for a few more years but we’ll see.”

It has been expected for several months that an exit for Cooper would be likely as the defender even had the chance to leave in January amid interest from Blackburn Rovers.

However, the centre-back turned down that approach in the hope he would win his place back in the Leeds side, but that has not materialised, making just one league start since New Year’s Day.

These last few weeks of the season are very likely to be Cooper’s last in a Leeds shirt, who has been a club hero ever since joining the Yorkshire outfit back in 2014.