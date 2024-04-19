Liverpool to test Chelsea resolve over Levi Colwill this summer

Just when he was building up a head of steam in the Chelsea starting XI, the Blues injury jinx struck Levi Colwill, and he’s been nowhere near to player for the best part of six weeks now.

The 21-year-old should be back in action in the next few weeks, but it might have come too late for Gareth Southgate to consider him for his European Championship squad this summer.

Colwill clearly needs a run of games to get back into the swing of things and ensure his fitness levels are acceptable, but there isn’t long left in the current campaign for him to be able to do just that.

Liverpool and PSG want Levi Colwill

Given that Chelsea have been able to cope relatively well without him in situ, there’s a possibility, given their current financial situation, that bids for the centre-back would be entertained this summer.

Mauricio Pochettino had previously indicated that he would be trusting Colwill, hence why he returned to the club rather than signing for Brighton and Hove Albion permanently, where he’d spent time on loan.

According to Give Me Sport sources, Liverpool could be readying a bid for the player this summer, and were the Reds to come forward with any type of acceptable figure, the Blues will be forced to consider it at the very least.

The outlet also note the interest of French giants, Paris Saint-Germain, and it remains to be seen whether the West Londoners go back on their word to Colwill and allow him to move on to pastures new.

The player himself should have the final say of course and it’s believed that the defender is perfectly happy where he is, however, Todd Boehly has shown on more than one occasion since the beginning of his tenure at Stamford Bridge that he’ll do what’s right for the club and its investors.

If that means cashing in on Colwill, so be it.