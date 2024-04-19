Three stars set to leave Liverpool this summer, Reds fans will be sad with one player’s exit

Liverpool trio Adrian, Joel Matip and Thiago Alcantara will all leave Anfield at the end of the season as their contracts are set to expire at the Merseyside club.

That is according to Football Insider, who reports that the Premier League giants will not offer the trio new deals as they are not a crucial part of the club’s project going forward.

Adrian is the third-choice goalkeeper at Liverpool and is at the club to support Alisson and Caoimhin Kelleher. Joel Matip is a fan favourite at Anfield but has been out of action since before Christmas with a serious knee injury. Thiago is the most talented of the three but the midfielder is very injury prone and has played only five minutes of the current campaign.

Whoever the next manager of Liverpool will not need the trio, while other exits can not be decided until a new coach is in place.

Liverpool fans will be disappointed to see Joel Matip leave the club

Out of three exits, Matip’s will affect Liverpool fans the most especially the way it is happening. The defender suffered a serious ACL injury back in December and that looks like it will be his last game at Anfield.

The centre-back has been at Liverpool since 2016 and proved to be one of the best signings of the Jurgen Klopp era given the fact that he was free.

At 32, Matip would have struggled for minutes at Liverpool next season with the Premier League club having several young stars in his position, as well as the undroppable Virgil van Dijk. The Reds are also expected to sign a new centre-back this summer and that star will be the replacement for the outgoing fan favourite.