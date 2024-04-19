Man United most interested in signing €60-70m-rated Newcastle target

Manchester United are interested in signing the Juventus defender Gleison Bremer at the end of the season.

According to a report from Calciomercato, Manchester United are most interested in signing the Brazilian defender, but they will face competition from Newcastle United and Atletico Madrid. The central defender is valued at €60-70 million, and it will be interesting to see if Manchester United can win the race for his signature.

The Red Devils will need to tighten up defensively if they want to do well next season and signing a quality central defender should be one of their priorities. The 27-year-old Brazilian has proven himself in Italian football over the years, and he could be tempted to try out a new challenge at this stage of his career. A move to the Premier League will be an exciting opportunity for him and Manchester United are one of the biggest clubs in the world.

Gleison Bremer will improve Man United

The reported asking price might come across as quite steep for the Red Devils, and it will be interesting to see what they decide. They will probably hope to sign the Brazilian for a more reasonable price. The 27-year-old is at the peak of his powers and he could improve Manchester United defensively and help them tighten up at the back.

He has the physical and technical attributes to do well in the Premier League and he could make an immediate impact at Old Trafford if he joins the club.

Meanwhile, Newcastle United have been quite vulnerable at the back and they could use defensive reinforcements as well. The Brazilian would be a solid acquisition for them, and it remains to be seen whether they can beat the competition from European heavyweights like Atletico Madrid and Manchester United.

The defender will want to compete at the highest level and join a club capable of winning major trophies. It will be interesting to see where he ends up.