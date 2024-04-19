Man United courting £42.8m striking sensation but Premier League rivals muscling in

It still isn’t clear if Erik ten Hag will be in the Man United hot-seat next season, but the club will be planning their transfer strategy regardless and it could include a move for RB Leipzig hot-shot Benjamin Sesko.

If there’s one thing that has defined ten Hag’s second season at the club it is a distinct lack of goals from his front men.

A total of 47 goals have been scored by the team as a whole in the Premier League, and that’s the joint third worst output from the top 15 teams in the English top-flight during 2023/24.

Man United want Benjamin Sesko

Sesko has 13 goals to his name along for Leipzig, per WhoScored, 21 if you take into account his goals for Slovenia too.

It isn’t just his goals that make him an attractive proposition, however.

According to reliable sports journalist and CaughtOffside columnist, Ben Jacobs, the player has a €50m/£42.8m release clause, which will offer any buying club value for money in the current market.

Jacobs also suggests that there is a strong chance that the player will leave Leipzig this summer.

Man United are courting the 20-year-old, though they do face stiff competition for his services from Premier League rivals, Chelsea and Arsenal.

Aside from an expected and significant uplift in remuneration for the player, the strength of the project of potential purchasers will surely be what attracts the player.

Arsenal could be said to be the furthest forward in that respect, though being on the cusp of a new era at the Red Devils is of obvious cachet.

Chelsea seem to drift from one disaster to the next both on and off the pitch, though they shouldn’t be discounted from any conversation either.

Ultimately, Sesko has a huge decision to make this summer as he looks to take the next step in what is sure to be a successful career.

