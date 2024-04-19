Julian Nagelsmann could make several changes in the Bayern Munich squad from the off.

The Germany national manager is currently considered a serious candidate for the role in question and could sell Leon Goretzka, Serge Gnabry and, potentially, Kingsley Coman this summer.

These possible exits would directly benefit Arsenal and Manchester United who have been understood to hold interest in the players in question.

“If Nagelsmann and FC Bayern came to an agreement, there would be two stars on his strike list. Leon Goretzka and Serge Gnabry will then be sold,” the BILD reporter informed CaughtOffside in his exclusive Fact Files column.

“Bayern are prepared to invest €200m this summer, but this will be funded by potential sales. A decision on Nagelsmann’s future is expected to come in the next few days. At the moment it’s 50/50 on where he will end up.

“There has been repeated interest in both players from the Premier League in the past. Manchester United is watching Goretzka, Arsenal is watching their former player Gnabry. Neither is hot at the moment, but it could become so quickly.

“If there will be no offers for Gnabry, Bayern would also talk about selling Kingsley Coman. For the Frenchman, there was also interest in the past from Manchester United.”

With potential deadweight to shift in the middle of the park, the Red Devils would certainly benefit from the quality of Bayern’s 29-year-old midfielder.

Extra goals for Arsenal

There had been concerns over the Gunners’ firepower heading into the latter stages of the season.

Several demolition jobs on the way to firmly establishing themselves once again as title contenders, however, made clear that Mikel Arteta’s men were very much in for the league crown this term.

Still, it can never hurt to have a bit of extra ammo going into the following campaign.

The German hasn’t enjoyed quite as prolific a campaign as in 2022/23, but perhaps a return to London could prove inspiring.