It’s been a long, hard road for Sandro Tonali at Newcastle United, but the end is in sight for the Italian.

Banned for 10 months because of illegal betting activity, the attacking midfielder has been allowed to train with the Magpies first-team squad to keep up his fitness ready for the start of next season when his ban will end.

Eddie Howe has been at great pains in his interviews when talking about Tonali to suggest that the player has been punished enough already, indirectly putting pressure on those who will decide if further betting activity, uncovered whilst he was a Newcastle player, is deserving of a further ban.

Tonali waiting on the FA

According to Chronicle Live, Tonali has now responded to the latest FA charge and now has to play a waiting game to see what they decide.

If there’s a general consensus that keeping the player out for a longer period actually doesn’t benefit anyone, there is a chance that he will resume his career from the third Premier League game of next season.

Were the FA to consider the new charges worthy of further punishment, however, then it’s anyone’s guess as to how long they keep the Italian on the sidelines.

That would also raise the possibility of the player succumbing to his addiction once more, and the spiral continuing.

Amidst all of this, Newcastle have spent a not insignificant amount of money on a player that scored on his debut and looked likely to become a fan favourite at St. James’ Park.

His swift ban and removal from the match day squads for the rest of the season has meant that the Toon Army have got nowhere close to seeing the best of him.

Had he played in the latter Champions League group stage matches, the team might well have had a better chance of qualification.