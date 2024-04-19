Newcastle United step up chase of £40m Premier League star

In preparation for the summer transfer season, Newcastle United are still identifying and scouting potential prospects behind the scenes.

While there are a number of positions that require attention, some more critical than others.

The Chronicle claims that Newcastle have increased their scouting of Chelsea and England midfielder Conor Gallagher, despite all of the available choices they have in midfield.

Gallagher has been under Newcastle’s notice for some time now.

During the summer, numerous teams were interested in him and his Chelsea future was unclear, but Mauricio Pochettino has obviously taken a like to the player.

This season, the 24-year-old has become an important member of the Blues squad after a run of strong performances.

Gallagher’s growth is reportedly being regularly monitored by the Magpies, who had previously shown interest in him.

Both Gallagher and Pochettino have stated that they would want to see the midfield player remain at Stamford Bridge, with the player making it plain that he has no intention of leaving his boyhood club.

Gallagher may leave Chelsea this summer, and the club is reportedly seeking between £45 and £50 million in exchange for him in order to help it meet with Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules.

The midfield player has made 42 appearances in all competitions (30 of which were in the Premier League), with five goals and eight assists.

Newcastle United have struggled in midfield

Eddie Howe’s midfield has been troubled by injuries this season.

Sandro Tonali has been suspended for breaking betting laws, and Joelinton, Joe Willock and Elliott Anderson have been out of action for the majority of the season.

However, even though Gallagher still has one year left on his contract, Newcastle shouldn’t anticipate a significant discount.

The midfielder would add quality to the Magpies and increase their depth. Signing a Premier League proven midfielder would be clever business by Howe.