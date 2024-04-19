Exclusive: “This kid is ice cold” – Saka is in trouble if Chelsea ace continues current form – Collymore

As we rush headlong into the summer and the European Championship, Bukayo Saka could find his England place under threat according to Stan Collymore.

Saka has been a key part of Arsenal’s rise to the top of the Premier League, and he will be needed to continue to help inspire his team-mates to a long-awaited title victory.

Though Man City are now in the box seat, the Gunners are far from out of the picture, and there’s bound to be plenty more twists and turns to come before the curtain comes down on the 2023/24 season.

One issue that Mikel Arteta appears to have with Saka is a niggling injury that has seen him limping off in games of late.

Cole Palmer could take Bukayo Saka’s place for England

That’s something that Collymore has clocked, and with the form of Cole Palmer at Chelsea ever improving, Saka could have competition for the national team.

“Told ya!” Collymore said to CaughtOffside for his exclusive column.

“A few weeks ago in this column I said Palmer should start for England at Euro 2024 and albeit his masterclass on Monday night was against a relegation threatened Everton.

“This kid is ice cold, fears no man, no reputations bother him and he just drives his skill through defences like a juggernaut.

“I suggested him on the left but you know what, Bukayo Saka may have to watch his back down England’s right as not only Palmer may end up overtaking him if his season continues to yield goals, but with Saka constantly limping at the end of games, apparently with a long standing injury, then it may well be Palmer who gets the nod down that right with West Ham’s Jarod Bowen as his deputy.

“Watch this space…”

Gareth Southgate has always appeared to come across a little differently to previous England managers, and if he says that players will be picked on merit rather than reputation, there’s no reason to disbelieve him.

On that basis of course, Palmer has to be given a seat on the plane because he has been simply sensational for an under-performing Chelsea side this season.

Man City must be rueing their decision to allow him to leave, seeing how well he’s adapted elsewhere just by being given a run of games.

Saka’s form hasn’t yet suffered, so one would expect him to be a shoo-in for Southgate’s starting XI when the tournament kicks off in Germany.

However, any hint of an injury or a drop off in the standards that the Arsenal man has shown throughout the season has to see him benched and Palmer brought in.