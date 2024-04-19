28-year-old striker ready to agree £250k a week terms at Man United

Ivan Toney is reportedly interested in joining Manchester United, and the team needs a big name striker to bolster their attack.

According to The Sun, Toney is prepared to accept huge terms of £250,000 per week for moving to Old Trafford.

The report claims that the England international will make more money than Man United captain Bruno Fernandes if he receives the above-mentioned deal.

Toney currently earns a meager £36,000 a week at Brentford; his contract is set to end in the summer of 2025.

Man Utd are known for overpaying their players and have a hefty payroll already.

Toney’s desire to sign a big contract in order to join them is therefore not surprising.

The Sun claims that after learning of the £100 million asking price, Arsenal and Chelsea withdrew their interest.

Prior to the current season, Man United did get a new striker when they paid an initial £64 million to sign Rasmus Hojlund from Atalanta.

The 21-year-old had a difficult start to the Premier League season, but a run of seven goals in six games at the beginning of the year gave fans hope for what was to come.

Sadly for United, Hojlund has not scored in his past four league games, none of which the Red Devils have won.

Man United will target a move for a new striker

It is unclear at this time if the Red Devils will try to buy the Bees ace.

Brentford may not have much time to cash in on Toney before he departs for free once his contract at the G-Tech Community Stadium expires in June 2025.

Man United are expected to make changes in the summer with the club looking to strengthen a number of positions.

After a disappointing season for the Red Devils, new co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe is determined to turn things around at Old Trafford to take them back to the top of English football.