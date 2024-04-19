Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Tanguy Ndombele has been linked with a move away from the club at the end of the season.

The 27-year-old is currently on loan at Turkish club Galatasaray and he is expected to return to his parent club upon the expiry of his loan deal. The Turkish outfit are not keen on signing him permanently in the summer.

His performances have been rather underwhelming at the Turkish club, and he does not have a future at Tottenham either. According to Football Insider, he is one of the five players who could be on their way out of the club in the summer.

Ndombele was regarded as one of the finest young talents in world football when he joined Tottenham for a fee of around £63 million. However, the move has not worked out for him and his development has stalled. He has struggled for regular game time under multiple managers, and he has had loan spells away from the club as well.

The French midfielder is not part of Ange Postecoglou’s plans at the north London club and it makes sense for him to move on permanently in the summer. It will be interesting to see where he ends up. There is no doubt that he is a talented player and it will be interesting to see if he can get his career back on track.

Tottenham should look to recoup some money for him and invest the proceeds from his departure into a player who can help the team. However, it is fair to assume that they will have to accept a major loss on the player. They are unlikely to be able to recoup a substantial fee for him.

Meanwhile, Tottenham need to bring in midfield reinforcements at the end of the season and signing a quality central midfielder should be one of their priorities. Apart from Ndombele, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg could leave the club permanently as well.