West Ham United and Crystal Palace are keen on signing the Leicester City midfielder Wilfried Ndidi.

According to a report from TuttoJuve, the two English clubs are keen on signing the 27-year-old defensive midfielder and it remains to be seen whether they can get the deal done. Ndidi has done quite well for Leicester in the Championship, and he will be hoping to guide them to the Premier League this season.

The Foxes have a good chance of securing promotion back to the Premier League. The midfielder is in the final year of his contract with them and Leicester will be powerless to stop him from leaving in the summer. West Ham will be hoping to secure an agreement with the player and sign him on a bargain.

West Ham need to bring in an upgrade on Tomas Soucek and Ndidi would be the ideal addition for them. The 27-year-old midfielder will contribute creatively as well. He has 10 goal contributions across all competitions this season.

Wilfried Ndidi will fancy Premier League return

The opportunity to return to the Premier League will be an attractive one for him and West Ham have been competing in Europe since last season. They managed to win the UEFA Europa Conference League last year as well. They will certainly be an attractive destination for the Championship player.

Meanwhile, Crystal Palace need to add more depth and quality in the middle of the park as well. They need a physically dominating presence who can break up opposition attacks and shield the defensive unit.

The 27-year-old Leicester City midfielder has played in the Premier League before and he should be able to settle in quickly and make an immediate impact if he joins West or Crystal Palace in the summer. It will be interesting to see how the situation develops.